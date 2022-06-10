SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was found dead early Friday morning inside a home in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they responded with Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office to a home on Beacon Light Road around midnight.

Upon arrival, the coroner’s office said they found a man inside the residence that had multiple injuries consistent with gunshots.

He was pronounced dead at 12:27 a.m. according to the coroner.

The coroner identified the victim as 40-year-old Paul O’Neil Bobo Jr.

Deputies are investigating the shooting at this time.

7NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.