Man found dead in yard in Pickens Co., death investigation underway

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the yard of a Pickens County home Sunday evening.

Pickens County deputies received a call at 10:38 p.m. for a disturbance at a home in 300 block of Stewart Gin Road where callers reported hearing several gunshots.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Their identity has not been released.

Deputies said no weapon was found at the scene.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said based on the evidence this is an isolated incidient and there is no immediate danger to the public.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.