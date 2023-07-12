SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man was found dead near his home and deputies are searching for his nephew who is accused in his murder.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Laurel Street around 8:30 p.m. on July 5 for a missing persons case.

Investigators were told that a man who lived at the home had not been seen since the night before.

During a search of the area, deputies found his body in a culvert behind a shed. Deputies said his death was an apparent homicide.

Jose Arias-Lopez (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said interviews led them to suspect the victim’s nephew, 23-year-old Jose Isabel Arias-Lopez, who had also not been seen since the victim went missing.

Deputies charged Arias-Lopez with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Arias-Lopez, who goes by the street name “Chavelo,” should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released because the coroner’s office has not been able to notify family members who are located outside of the United States.