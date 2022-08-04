GREENWOOD, S.C. (WPSA) – A man who failed to appear for this final day of his trial was found guilty of trafficking meth in Greenwood.

According to the Eighth Judicial Court, Phillip Franklin Derrick, 40, appeared for the first two days of his trial on Monday and Tuesday but failed to show up for the third and final day on Wednesday.

The trial continued on in Derrick’s absence, where the jury found Him guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, more than 28 grams but less than 100 grams.

In April 2018, agents with the Greenwood County Drug Enforcement Unit went to Derrick’s residence to serve a search warrant, the judicial court said.

Agents attempted to detain Derrick and he actively resisted having his hands cuffed.

Agents were finally able to get Derrick cuffed, but he continued to resist a search of his person.

After finding multiple small bags containing meth and numerous other items used to distribute narcotics inside a camper, agents placed Derrick under arrest and located a bag with nearly 25 grams of meth in his pants pocket.

The judge issued a sentence but then sealed it until Derrick is caught. He is facing seven to 30 years when the sentencing is unsealed.