HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Hendersonville man received multiple life sentences last week after a jury found him guilty of rape and other offenses.

After a four jury day trial, David Bruce Pressley, 56, of Hendersonville was found guilty of first degree forcible rape, first degree forcible sex offense, and being a violent habitual felon. He was found not guilty of first degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering.

Pressley was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

According to court documents, Pressley appeared at a teenage victim’s home in the early morning hours of January 7, 2022, knowing she was home alone. Pressley was a “distant acquaintance” of the girl’s father, and manipulated her to unlock and open the door to the home.

Once the door was open, Pressley attacked the victim physically and sexually. When first responders found her, the victim was reported to be in a semiconscious state.

Pressley was tied to the attack through witness testimony, home security videos and DNA analysis.