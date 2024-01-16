ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after breaking into an Asheville business and damaging property on Sunday.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a business near the 7 block of New Leicester Highway around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday to investigate the report of a man who had broken into the business, damaged property and set off the fire alarm.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect armed with a knife inside the business.

The suspect, Joseph Thomas Hughes, Jr., fled after seeing officers.

Officers located Hughes hiding inside a cooler, following a search of the business.

Hughes was taken into custody and charged with felony breaking and entering, resisting officers and damage to property.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under no bond.