ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after deputies found him passed out behind the wheel of his car.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Road Patrol Division noticed Jaivaro Dixon park his silver Cadillac in a driveway that did not belong to him along Harmony Road.

Deputies said Dixon was passed out with drugs sitting in his lap.

While searching Dixon and his car, deputies found a baggie with more than 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Dixon is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and remains inside the Anderson County Detention Center.