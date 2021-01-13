Man found shot at Greenville Co. apartment complex, deputies investigating

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot at an apartment complex in Greenville County Wednesday.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Carolina Crossing Apartments on Edwards Road around 6:20pm.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once in the breezeway of the apartment complex.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said the gunshots are believed to have come from a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories