Man found shot at Greenville Co. apartment complex, deputies investigating

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot at an apartment complex in Greenville County Wednesday.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Carolina Crossing Apartments on Edwards Road around 6:20pm.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once in the breezeway of the apartment complex.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said the gunshots are believed to have come from a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.