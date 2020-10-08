Man found shot in crashed car in Greenville, deputies investigating

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot in a crashed vehicle Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Police Department responded to a crash near Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive just before 5:30pm.

Officers found a passenger with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said they are investigating a shooting which happened on Crosby Circle and are not sure if the shooting and the crash are related.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in surgery.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.