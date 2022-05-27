RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – A shooting Friday morning in Rutherford County sent one man to the hospital.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Kelly Road near Forest City shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a report that someone had been shot.

Responding deputies found a man lying near the road with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he underwent surgery, deputies said.

Detectives along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to investigate.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.