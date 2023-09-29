ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was found shot outside of a burning home Friday afternoon in Anderson.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene on Carver Street at Scott Drive shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Anderson Police said they are not sure if the fire is connected.

Officers said the victim was shot in the thigh and the injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

The Anderson Fire Department said the house was abandoned and that it appeared as if squatters may have been living in the home.

Damage to the home was mostly contained to one room with smoke damage throughout the house, the fire department said.

No word yet on how the fire started.

