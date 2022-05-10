GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Bryson Street and Gordon Street around 4:20pm for a report of a gunshot victim.

Deputies arrived to find a man dead inside the vehicle from who had been shot at least one time.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.