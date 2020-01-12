Man found shot to death on R St. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in a yard, Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office was called to a location along R Street shortly after 2:00pm for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a man dead in the front yard who had been shot at least once.

Forensic investigators and detectives are responding to the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.