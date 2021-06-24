Man found shot to death on running tractor in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – An Oconee County man was found shot to death on a running tractor after being reported missing Wednesday evening by his wife.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Coffee Road near Westminster for a report of a missing person.

Investigators said the woman had not been able to contact her husband and that he had been bush hogging a field using a tractor. The woman told deputies that she heard the tractor running and saw it in the woods.

Deputies said 62-year-old Danny Andrew Smith was found slumped over the steering wheel of the tractor.

The Oconee County Coroner said Smith died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Smith is estimated to have died sometime between 3:00pm and 5:00pm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

The sheriff’s office said they don’t know if Smith was hit by a stray bullet or not.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have heard gunshots in the area to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.