Man found shot to death on running tractor in Oconee Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime-scene-generic_1521462828721.png

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – An Oconee County man was found shot to death on a running tractor after being reported missing Wednesday evening by his wife.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Coffee Road near Westminster for a report of a missing person.

Investigators said the woman had not been able to contact her husband and that he had been bush hogging a field using a tractor. The woman told deputies that she heard the tractor running and saw it in the woods.

Deputies said 62-year-old Danny Andrew Smith was found slumped over the steering wheel of the tractor.

The Oconee County Coroner said Smith died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Smith is estimated to have died sometime between 3:00pm and 5:00pm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

The sheriff’s office said they don’t know if Smith was hit by a stray bullet or not.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have heard gunshots in the area to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store