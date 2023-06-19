SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with indecent exposure after he was found sitting naked in a lawn chair in his front yard.

On Saturday, officers responded to a call on Gower Road in reference to a man sitting nude in front of his home.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Nathaniel McKinney, 83, was found in the front yard with no clothes on and sitting in a lawn chair with his legs spread. McKinney was arrested on scene without incident.

According to reports, this isn’t the first time they responded to the scene on Gower Road.

Two days prior to his arrest, McKinney was found wearing just a towel outside and warned he would be arrested if he was found exposing himself to neighbors.