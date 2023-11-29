SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing multiple people earlier this year outside of a Dollar General and Fresh Market store in Spartanburg County.

On Tuesday, James Robert Seibles, 64, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and common law robbery. He entered the plea as an Alford Plea, meaning he admitted no guilt but a that a jury would likely find him guilty if the case went to trial.

According to reports, on July 5, 2023, a woman in her 60’s was loading groceries into her car at the Dollar General on Asheville Highway in Spartanburg when Seibles approached her from behind, grabber her purse from her shoulder and dragged her to the ground while stealing the purse.

The woman suffered injuries to her hand an hip which later required surgery to place a rod in her leg.

Three days later, officers with the Spartanburg Police Department were called to the Fresh Market on East Main Street after Seibles reportedly shoved a woman in her 80’s to the ground and stole her purse.

Seibles was arrested two days later at the Economy Lodge on Asheville Highway after a sheriff’s deputy recognized his car.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for each of the assault and battery charges, and another 12 years for each count of robbery and 10 years for receiving stolen goods. He will serve each sentence concurrently and must serve at least 85% of the sentence to be eligible for parole.