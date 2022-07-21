SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a series of knife attacks in November 2021.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 34-year-old Tony Michael Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The attacks happened the night of November 6 at a location on North Forest Street and the QuikTrip on West Main Street in Spartanburg.

A 56-year-old man was cut on his face while a 58-year-old man was also cut with a knife in the area of North Forest Street.

Later, Smith walked to the QuikTrip and cut a 27-year-old man in the neck while he was pumping gas.

Smith was arrested in the QT parking lot.

“The attacks appear to have been random and unprovoked,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said in a statement. “Law enforcement responded quickly and stopped the situation from becoming more serious.”

Smith will have to serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release. The solicitor’s office said Smith also pleaded guilty to an unrelated assault and battery charge.