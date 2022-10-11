SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for shooting another man in the face in 2020.

28-year-old Jamal Rios pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened at the Prince Hall Apartments on May 10, 2020.

According to the solicitor’s office, witnesses saw Rios leave the shooting scene in a light-colored Nissan.

Rios’ girlfriend told police that she let him borrow her car before the shooting and that he admitted to her that he shot the victim.

The victim later identified Rios as the shooter in a photo line-up, the solicitor’s office said.

Rios was arrested three days after the shooting.

The solicitor’s office said the victim spent a month in the hospital following the shooting and had to eat with a feeding tube for an extended period of time.

Rios will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.