Law enforcement at scene of deadly shooting on Meaders Lane in Anderson County, S.C., April 5, 2022 (Source: 7NEWS)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison Thursday in the 2022 shooting death of an Anderson County woman.

Christopher Smith was sentenced to 22 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Mary Jo McIntyre, according to the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

McIntyre and Smith had a child together, according to investigators.

The shooting happened at McIntyre’s home on Meaders Lane on April 5, 2022.

McIntyre was in a car pulling out of her driveway when it was struck by a vehicle driven by Smith.

Surveillance video from a nearby house showed the crash followed by the sound of a single gunshot before Smith’s vehicle sped away from the scene, the solicitor’s office said.

That vehicle was later found abandoned at a bus station in Atlanta with Smith’s name badge inside.

Smith was arrested the next day in Honea Path.

“This is another sad domestic violence situation that has ended in tragedy. If you find yourself in an abusive relationship, seek help before it’s too late,” said Solicitor David Wagner.

The solicitor also said that Smith agreed that he will not seek custody or visitation of his daughter, who now lives with the victim’s sister.