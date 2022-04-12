LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A Whitmire man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a series of home invasions and burglaries Newberry County and Laurens County in 2020.

55-year-old Tracy Glen Parsons pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of first degree burglary, three counts of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of second degree burglary, failure to stop for blue lights, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the crime spree spanned nearly three months from early September 2020 to November 19, 2020 and included five separate burglaries.

In one burglary, Parsons assaulted a Newberry County couple, tied them up, and stole their vehicle.

In another, Parsons robbed an elderly woman in Laurens County at knife point and cut her arm. He then tied her up and stole her vehicle.

Parsons was later arrested after he ran from a traffic stop in Laurens County.

“I cannot say enough about the hard work and cooperation between [Laurens County] Sheriff [Don] Reynolds and [Newberry County] Sheriff [Lee] Foster, and their investigators, in making sure this violent criminal is effectively in prison for the rest of his life,” said Solicitor David Stumbo. “My office will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our law enforcement officers to make sure we are getting violent career criminals like Tracy Parsons off the streets and out of our communities.”