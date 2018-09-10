Man gets 25-years for sexual assaults of 3 girls in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - A Duncan man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls.
43-year-old Christopher Michael Rickards pleaded guilty to three counts of first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.
According to the Solicitor's Office, the crimes were reported to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office in November of 2017.
The victims, ages 10 to 18, described the abuse in detail and told investigators that the crimes had been going on for an extended period of time.
Rickards confessed to the crimes before he was set to take a polygraph examination after having previously denied the allegations saying that they were a conspiracy against him and his family because he and his wife had been having problems.
Rickards will have to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release and would have to register as a sex offender.
