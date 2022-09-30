SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a deadly 2019 drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County.

26-year-old Tyler Bright pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The shooting happened on January 28, 2019 at a home on Thomas Road.

Bright, along with three others, were in a passing car when gunfire started, the solicitor’s office said.

34-year-old Marcus Pierre Kirk was inside the house when he was shot and killed.

The solicitor’s office said a dispute over drugs led to the shooting.

Four people were charged in connection with the drive-by shooting.

Investigators said they determined that two different guns in the vehicle fired shots and that 27-year-old Matthew Blackwell fired the fatal shot, according to the solicitor’s office.

Blackwell pleaded guilty in August 2021 and was sentenced to 38 years in prison. 32-year-old Bobby Hank Wright pleaded guilty in February and was also sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Bright will have to serve at least 85 percent of his 25-year sentence before he is eligible for release.

Charges are still pending against Austin Tyler Bailey in connection with the shooting.