Crime scene tape seen at the Southern Pines Apartments on Bryant Road, April 21, 2023 (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for stabbing his mother to death in 2022.

The Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 30-year-old Marcel Larville Alston pleaded guilty Monday to charges of murder and attempted murder.

The stabbing happened at the Southern Pines Apartments on Bryant Road on April 21, 2022.

Alston was staying in his mother’s apartment with her and her boyfriend when he broke into her bedroom and attacked them with a knife.

His mother, 53-year-old Audra Rochelle Brown, died from her injuries at the hospital. Brown’s boyfriend was also stabbed and was able to identify Alston as the attacker.

Alston was found in a field next to a nearby gas station. Investigators said he still had a bloody knife in his pocket.

Alston will have to serve every day of the 35-year sentence, the solicitor’s office said.