ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused in the shooting deaths of two people, including a pregnant teenager, pleaded guilty in Anderson County court Tuesday and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Brandon Cullins pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, death of a child in utero, and a weapons charge, according to the Anderson County Clerk of Court.

The shooting happened the morning of May 3, 2019 at the Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road in Anderson.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 23-year-old Ezquiel Estrich and 18-year-old Margaret Danielle Blanding. Blanding was pregnant at the time of her death.

Police said they had spotted two suspects leaving the apartment complex at a high rate of speed.

The suspects, identified as Cullins and Demetrius Mark, were later arrested following a high-speed chase into Hart County, Georgia.

Mark was charged with Accessory After the Fact in the case.

Warrants stated that Cullins shot the two victims while Mark helped him dispose of the gun after the shooting.