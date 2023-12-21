SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing one man and seriously injuring another in a 2016 shooting in Spartanburg County.

46-year-old Francisco Maldonado-Molina was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, burglary, and a weapons charge.

The shooting happened at a home on East Main Street near Duncan on June 28, 2016.

Maldonado-Molina’s ex-wife was in a relationship with a man who lived at the home with two other men, according to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The solicitor’s office said Maldonado-Molina told his ex-wife over the phone that if she didn’t go home “everybody in the house dies.”

Maldonado-Molina entered the home immediately after the phone call ended and paced the kitchen briefly before opening fire on two people in the kitchen.

A third man was able to jump out of a window and escape the house uninjured.

The solicitor’s office said Maldonado-Molina’s ex-wife came out of another room to see her ex-husband in the house and two victims on the floor.

When she confronted him, Maldonado-Molina shot one victim in the head a second time.

He then slammed his ex-wife into a wall before she was able to escape and call 911 while Maldonado-Molina drove away from the scene in a pickup truck.

48-year-old Edilberto Flores-Palacio died from his injuries at the scene while the second victim suffered what the solicitor’s office called “life-altering” injuries.

Maldonado-Molina’s pickup truck was found in Dallas, Texas in April 2017. He was not found until July 2020 when he surrendered to U.S. Marshals following a short stand-off in Peoria, Illinois.