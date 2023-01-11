INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A West Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison for killing another man at an Inman home.

36-year-old Corey Mark Porter was found guilty Wednesday of murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Derambez Deante Morgan, according to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Morgan was shot to death November 20, 2020, at a home on Bomar Street in Inman. He was shot multiple times in the back.

Police arrested Porter as he was attempting to leave the scene in a car with two other people, the solicitor’s office said. Porter had the murder weapon in his possession when he was found, according to the solicitor’s office.

The solicitor said Porter testified that the shooting was self-defense and that he and Morgan had fought over the gun but that did not match the evidence.

“I would like to thank the Inman Police Department for their quick response in apprehending Porter as well as their efforts to secure the crime scene,” said Solicitor Barnette in a statement. “Thanks to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for their evidence collection work. The partnership led to the conviction.”

Porter was found guilty following a three-day jury trial. He will not be eligible for parole.