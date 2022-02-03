Man held as federal prisoner in the Upstate has previous felonies

Local News

Clyde Murchison (From: Anderson City Jail)

GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) – A man being held in the Upstate as a federal prisoner has been in trouble with the law before.

Not only has Clyde Murchison, III faced charges before, but those crimes have been investigated by the federal government. Now his alleged activity in the Upstate is being investigated.

The Greenville Police Department tells me it had investigated him for a breach of trust case. A spokesperson tells me this case was in reference to a potential scam of a large sum of money greater than $10,000.

Greenville Police White Collar investigators turned the case over the to Secret Service.

It’s unclear if these charges are what prompted Murchison’s arrest. But it’s not the first time he’s been accused of theft.

Federal court records from 2003 show Murchison was facing three federal charges in relation to transportation of stolen vehicles. He was sentenced to 48 months in prison, probation, and forced to pay restitution.

A background check shows Murchison does not have any previous arrest record in the state of South Carolina.

No word yet on if or when Murchison will appear in federal court

