UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after being hit by a train Wednesday morning in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 10:15 a.m. that a Norfolk Southern train hit a person on the tracks in the Monarch community.

Responding deputies said they found a man dead on the tracks.

The death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, the Union County Coroner’s Office, and the Norfolk Southern Railway Police.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.