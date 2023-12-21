GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who was killed in a crash last Thursday in Greenville County has been identified.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified 60-year-old Michael Dean Plumley, of Taylors as the pedestrian pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal crash on Dec 14.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Wade Hampton Boulevard near Tappan Drive. Troopers said Plumley was traveling north when he was hit by a Toyota Camry traveling south.

An autopsy exam performed the following day revealed that the cause of death was due to blunt force injuries of the chest, officials said.

Plumley’s death has been ruled accidental according to investigators.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP