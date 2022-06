ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a road Tuesday evening in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Abelino Geovany Toc Hernandez, 37, was crossing the road near the 1100 block of Brevard Road at 10:36 p.m. when he was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet Impala.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 9828) 252-1110.