PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Pickens County Coroner’s Office responded to a crash that left a man dead on Monday.

According to the coroner’s office, upon arrival, they identified Myron “Reese” Davis as the victim in the crash.

Davis was unrestrained while driving and was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt-force trauma.

The crash is being investigated by the Clemson Police Department.