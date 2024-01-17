PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Summerville man who died in a Clemson motorcycle crash has been identified.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, 20-year-old Jacob Walter Noack died Tuesday afternoon after getting into a crash with a car on Old Greenville Highway at Anderson Highway.

Noack was declared dead at the scene. According to the coroner, he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Clemson University Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.