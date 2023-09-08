ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Asheville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a 68-year-old man in critical condition on Wednesday.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 40 block of Mount Clare Avenue around 10:45 p.m. to investigate reports of a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the torso and leg.

Officers administered medical aid until EMS arrived. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Detectives have identified a person of interest and are actively investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIPAPD to 847411.