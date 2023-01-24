SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man sentenced to prison for 40 years for child sex crimes has been accused by another victim in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, three years ago a mother reported to the sheriff’s office that her 6-year-old daughter told her that she had been sexually assaulted by, a family friend, 48-year-old Jason Scott Simmons.

Before the mother filed a report, she confronted Simmons and his wife, who both denied the allegation.

However, two months later Simmons was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in an unrelated case out of Cherokee County and received 40 years in prison.

Simmons was arrested in Cherokee County on January 20, 2017, and found guilty after a trial on January 10, 2020.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s mother did not know Simmons had pending charges when her daughter told her.

Following therapy and forensic interviews, the victim provided a very detailed and credible disclosure against Simmons.

After investigation, Simmons was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Simmons remains incarcerated at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Investigators believe there may be other victims of Simmons who haven’t reported yet and encourages anyone with any information to contact them at (864) 503-4579.