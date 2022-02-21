Man in wheelchair robbed outside Asheville store

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police said a man in a wheelchair was robbed by another man who had offered to help him carry his items from an Asheville store.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the robbery happened Saturday afternoon at a store in the 1600 block of Hendersonville Road

The victim told police that, as he was leaving the store, a man had offered to help him carry his belongings to the parking lot.

Once they were outside, the victim told officers that the man grabbed his fanny pack with money and personal items and ran away.

Investigators said the victim tried to follow the man but he told the victim that he had a weapon and to leave him alone.

During a search of the area, officers found evidence related to the robbery including items belonging to the victim.

Asheville Police said the suspect was in his 30’s and was wearing a black or green jacket, green hooded sweatshirt, and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.