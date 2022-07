BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – A Florida man was seriously injured after falling from a ledge at Looking Glass Falls in Transylvania County, according to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the man fell around 20 feet from a ledge on the side of the falls into shallow water on Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

He was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to deputies.

The U.S. Forest Service is conducting an investigation.