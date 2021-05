GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at Cedar Lane Road and Orchid Drive Saturday afternoon.

Deputies arrived on scene at 1:40 p.m. where they found a man with with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting is under investigation. We will update this story when more information becomes available.