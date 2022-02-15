Man injured during officer involved shooting in Stephens Co.

TOCCOA, Ga. (WSPA) – A man was injured during an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Stephens County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Stephens County deputy attempted a traffic stop at 1:17 p.m. on Yearwood Road in Toccoa on a man driving a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The GBI said the driver refused to stop and a chase started.

The driver of the truck crashed on Broad River Road in Toccoa and got out of the truck and approached the deputy.

There was a struggle between the driver and deputy and during this struggle the deputy’s gun was unholstered, according to the GBI. The deputy and the driver fought over the gun during which the deputy fired one shot, hitting the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured during this shooting.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.