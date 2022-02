ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was injured during a shooting Monday evening in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 7/11 on Highway 29 North on Anderson for a shooting.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they learned that a man was shot at least one time. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, his condition is unknown at this time.

This shooting is under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.