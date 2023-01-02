ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was injured and multiple vehicles and apartments were damaged during a shooting early Sunday morning in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, an officer responded to Mission Hospital at 5 a.m. for a reported gunshot wound in which a man was shot in the cheek.

After further investigation, officers learned the shooting happened near the 100 block of Atkinson Street.

Officers responded to the shooting location and found 17 shell casings in the area. They said five vehicles and three apartments were damaged during the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.