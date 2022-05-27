GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was injured during a shooting Friday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Pine Creek just before 12:00 p.m. after Greenville County Communications received a 911 call stating a man had been shot.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is currently working to gather suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.