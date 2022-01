GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was injured during a shooting Thursday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7:00 a.m. to a shooting that happened in the 100 block Chandler Street.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a man shot at least one time with what deputies believed are non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said all parties are accounted for and no charges have been filed at this time.