Man injured in shooting on Evergreen St. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found shot along Evergreen Street Monday evening in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly before 7:00pm on Evergreen Street near R Street.

Deputies said they found a man who had been shot at least once.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

Forensic investigators and detectives responded to the area to investigate, the sheriff’s office said.

