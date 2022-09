OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster man was killed by a train Friday Night, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicky Paul Thibodeaux, 48, was struck by a northbound freight train on Friday night around 7:30 p.m.

The Westminster Police Department and the Norfolk Southern Railroad Police are investigating.

The coroner believes Thibodeaux’s death to be an accident.