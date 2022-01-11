Man killed during Greenville Co. shooting, deputies search for suspect

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed during a shooting early Tuesday morning, now deputies are searching for the suspect.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1500 block of High Peak Drive in reference to a shooting.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they located a man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies later determined that the man died on the scene. His identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are actively searching for a suspect.

This shooting investigation is in it early stages. We will update this story as more information becomes available.