Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Spruce Pine, SBI investigating

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said a man was killed Sunday during an officer-involved shooting in Spruce Pine.

Spruce Pine Police Department asked SBI to investigate the shooting that happened at 174 Amethyst Street.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect who was killed was armed with a knife.

SBI identified the suspect as 54-year-old Verlon Billy Stiles.

Details are limited at this time.

SBI will continue to investigate the shooting.

We will update this story as information becomes available.