Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Spruce Pine, SBI investigating

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said a man was killed Sunday during an officer-involved shooting in Spruce Pine.

Spruce Pine Police Department asked SBI to investigate the shooting that happened at 174 Amethyst Street.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect who was killed was armed with a knife.

SBI identified the suspect as 54-year-old Verlon Billy Stiles.

Details are limited at this time.

SBI will continue to investigate the shooting.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories