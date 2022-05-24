ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed early Tuesday morning during a shooting at an Abbeville apartment.

The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office responded at 12:37 a.m. to a shooting victim at Oakland Apartments.

Once they arrived on the scene, they located a man with life-threatening injuries from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 26-year-old Jahvious Devonta-Strong-Smith.

The shooting remains under the investigation of the Abbeville City Police Department and the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office.