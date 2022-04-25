ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a man was killed during a shooting Monday morning in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 6:50 a.m. to a house on Riley Road in Easley in reference to a shooting.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least one time inside of the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

A homicide investigation is underway by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.