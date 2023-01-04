ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed during a shooting Wednesday morning in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded at 11:40 a.m. to the scene along Highway 29 near Plantation Road.

The coroner’s office said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, the victim is a white male that was shot multiple times.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers and investigators said they do have a vehicle of interest which is a gray or silver SUV that was leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information can contact crime stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.