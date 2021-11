ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a construction accident Thursday afternoon at a factory in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened around 3:10 p.m. at the First Quality plant on Masters Boulevard.

The coroner said the victim, a 35-year-old man from Charlotte, was working on a construction project at the plant.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.